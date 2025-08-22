Pakistan FM Ishaq Dar due in Dhaka Saturday

Later in the evening, both Pak ministers are expected to call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus.

The last ministerial-level visit from Islamabad took place in November 2012, when the then foreign minister Hina Rabbani Khar came to Dhaka.

Renewed diplomatic engagement between Dhaka and Islamabad gained momentum after last year’s political transition in Bangladesh.

The two countries have also initiated direct shipping, ease visa and trade regimes, and are preparing to launch direct flights.

Pakistani airline Fly Jinnah has secured approval to operate on the Dhaka–Karachi route, while Air Sial has applied for permission, officials said.