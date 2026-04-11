Public Admin objects as Telecom Minister wants controversial official

Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam has sent an demi official (DO) letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, seeking to appoint a controversial official of the rank of Joint Secretary to his ministry.

However, the Ministry of Public Administration is not responding, as an investigation into allegations of corruption against the official is currently underway.

Sources familiar with the public administration have stated that Mahmud Hasan is currently serving in a department under the Ministry of Education.

He has faced allegations of financial irregularities and abuse of power in the past, and these allegations are under investigation. As a result, he is not being assigned to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.

Mahmud Hasan is currently serving as the Director (Planning and Development Wing) at the Directorate of Technical Education.

A week after forming a new government, Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam sent a letter on 22 February to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Ehshaanul Haque, requesting Hasan's posting to his ministry.