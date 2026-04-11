Public Admin objects as Telecom Minister wants controversial official
Posts, Telecommunications and Information Technology Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam has sent an demi official (DO) letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, seeking to appoint a controversial official of the rank of Joint Secretary to his ministry.
However, the Ministry of Public Administration is not responding, as an investigation into allegations of corruption against the official is currently underway.
Sources familiar with the public administration have stated that Mahmud Hasan is currently serving in a department under the Ministry of Education.
He has faced allegations of financial irregularities and abuse of power in the past, and these allegations are under investigation. As a result, he is not being assigned to the Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications.
Mahmud Hasan is currently serving as the Director (Planning and Development Wing) at the Directorate of Technical Education.
A week after forming a new government, Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam sent a letter on 22 February to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Ehshaanul Haque, requesting Hasan's posting to his ministry.
A week after forming a new government, Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam sent a letter on 22 February to the Senior Secretary of the Ministry of Public Administration, Ehshaanul Haque, requesting Hasan's posting to his ministry. Public Administration Ministry senior officials have stated that when appointing to important positions, the allegations against the concerned official and their overall record are taken into consideration. Therefore, the minister's recommendation is not being accepted.
The demi-official letter describes Hasan, an administration cadre officer of the 22nd BCS batch, as a professional, honest, and courageous officer. It states that he was denied promotions on two occasions during the previous authoritarian Awami League government and faced further hindrances in the past government due to political considerations and professional envy.
The letter has sparked discussions within the secretariat, especially concerning attempts to assign a controversial official accused of corruption to a sensitive and important position. Officials have raised concerns that such an action could send uncomfortable messages.
Public Administration Ministry senior officials have stated that when appointing to important positions, the allegations against the concerned official and their overall record are taken into consideration. Therefore, the minister's recommendation is not being accepted, and despite the demi-official letter being sent over a month and a half ago, the official has not been appointed to the concerned ministry.
Preferring not to be named, a senior official at the public administration ministry informed Prothom Alo that the entire matter of Hasan's irregularities has been communicated to the Posts and Telecommunications Minister.
Hasan's actions during his tenure as her private secretary were embarassing, as specific complaints of irregularities regarding him came from various sources. She said, "I didn't want such a corrupt official to be my private secretary."Sharmin Murshid, former adviser
Attempts to obtain a statement from Minister Fakir Mahbub Anam on the matter were unsuccessful, as he did not respond to calls or messages.
During the interim government period, allegations of irregularities and corruption against Hasan emerged when he was the private secretary to the Advisor of the Ministry of Social Welfare, Sharmin Murshid.
Murshid issued a demi-official letter to the Ministry of Public Administration, detailing various irregularities by Hasan.
Sharmin Murshid reported to Prothom Alo on 30 March that Hasan's actions during his tenure as her private secretary were embarrassing, as specific complaints of irregularities regarding him came from various sources. She said, "I didn't want such a corrupt official to be my private secretary."
Hasan was transferred to the Water Resources Ministry in 2024, after having been appointed as the private secretary to the Social Welfare Advisor on 22 August of that year. However, then-Water Resources Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan was unwilling to take him into her ministry, causing a problem for the public administration ministry. Eventually, the transfer order was canceled, and Hasan was reassigned as acting managing director of the Rural Poverty Alleviation Foundation under the Local Government Ministry.
Murshid further mentioned that Hasan attempted to have her sign suspicious documents shortly after taking on the role of private secretary, without fully explaining them to her.
Labeling Hasan as "completely corrupt," Murshid stated that reports from three intelligence agencies also highlighted his irregularities, leaving her with no option but to dismiss him.
Hasan was later transferred to the Water Resources Ministry in 2024, after having been appointed as the private secretary to the Social Welfare Advisor on 22 August of that year.
However, then-Water Resources Advisor Syeda Rizwana Hasan was unwilling to take him into her ministry, causing a problem for the public administration ministry. Eventually, the transfer order was canceled, and Hasan was reassigned as acting managing director of the Rural Poverty Alleviation Foundation under the Local Government Ministry.
Even at the Poverty Alleviation Foundation, multiple allegations of irregularities and corruption arose against Hasan. The complaints submitted to the Local Government Ministry include illegal appointments, transfers, recruitment malpractice, and corruption in vehicle and building purchases. An investigation committee has been formed by the Rural Development and Cooperative Division to investigate these allegations.
Committee head, Additional Secretary of the Rural Development and Cooperative Division, Pradip Kumar Mohottam, told Prothom Alo that investigations into Hasan's irregularities are underway, with hearings having already been conducted.
Following these allegations, Hasan was moved from the Poverty Alleviation Foundation to the Directorate of Technical Education.
Hasan has adamantly denied Sharmin Murshid's allegations, asserting that he voluntarily left the Ministry of Social Welfare, not because of the allegations. He claimed, "I voluntarily stepped down from the position of private secretary. There's no question of irregularities."
Regarding the allegations at the Poverty Alleviation Foundation, Hasan claimed that he was a victim of a conspiracy for preventing irregularities, alleging, "A syndicate wanted to conduct recruitments for profit, which they couldn't do because of me."