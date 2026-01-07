Felani’s parents wait for justice even after 14 years

“We went many times to both India and Bangladesh demanding justice for the killing of my daughter. But we did not get justice. … Whoever comes to power after the election, I want to see justice for the murder of Felani first. I want to die after seeing justice done for Felani’s killing.”

Felani’s father Nurul Islam said this in a choked voice, as his family has yet to be served justice 14 years after the killing of Felani Khatun at the border.

Felani, a Bangladeshi teenager, was shot dead by BSF member Amiya Ghosh while crossing the barbed-wire fence with her father through the Anantapur border area of Phulbari upazila in Kurigram on 7 January 2011.

After being shot, her body remained hanging from the fence for nearly five hours, a scene that sparked widespread outrage at home and abroad.