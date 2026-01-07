Felani’s parents wait for justice even after 14 years
“We went many times to both India and Bangladesh demanding justice for the killing of my daughter. But we did not get justice. … Whoever comes to power after the election, I want to see justice for the murder of Felani first. I want to die after seeing justice done for Felani’s killing.”
Felani’s father Nurul Islam said this in a choked voice, as his family has yet to be served justice 14 years after the killing of Felani Khatun at the border.
Felani, a Bangladeshi teenager, was shot dead by BSF member Amiya Ghosh while crossing the barbed-wire fence with her father through the Anantapur border area of Phulbari upazila in Kurigram on 7 January 2011.
After being shot, her body remained hanging from the fence for nearly five hours, a scene that sparked widespread outrage at home and abroad.
Even after 14 years since the killing of teenager Felani at the border, her family has not been served justice. With the case pending in India’s higher court, her parents have been waiting for justice for more than a decade.
Family members said Felani’s father had gone to India with his family in search of work to support his struggling household. The killing took place when they were returning home after her marriage had been arranged.
Felani’s mother Jahanara Begum said, “The Indian BSF killed my daughter and left my heart empty. Fourteen years have passed since Felani was killed, almost 15 years now, but justice has still not been served. I have been waiting for 14 years, hoping that one day justice will be served for my daughter’s killing.”
After the killing, trial proceedings began at a special BSF court in Cooch Behar on 13 August 2013. On 6 September that year, the Indian court acquitted the accused, Amiya Ghosh. Following objections raised by the Border Guard Bangladesh, a retrial began on 22 September 2014, but he was acquitted again.
Later, on 14 July 2015, Nurul Islam filed a writ petition with India’s higher court through the Indian human rights organisation MASUM. Although hearing dates were fixed several times, the case has yet to be resolved.
Felani Khatun was the eldest among the eight children of Nurul Islam and Jahanara Begum. Born in 1996, she had been living in India with her family. She lost her life at the border while returning home for her marriage.