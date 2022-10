The new deadline came in line with law as the EC said the incident at Gaibandha-5 was “unwanted, unimaginable and beyond control.”

Following the death of Gaibandha-5 lawmaker and deputy speaker of the parliament Fazle Rabbi Miah on 22 July 2022, it became a constitutional obligation to hold election for the parliamentary seat by 20 October 2022.

But the EC suspended the election because of “widespread malpractices” on the election day on 12 October.