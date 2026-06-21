PM set to embark on maiden overseas tour with Malaysia visit today

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman is set to embark on his first foreign tour since assuming office four months ago, travelling to Malaysia and China on a six-day visit aimed at strengthening economic ties, boosting investment, expanding labour market opportunities and deepening strategic cooperation.

The prime minister is scheduled to leave Dhaka today, Sunday afternoon for Kuala Lumpur on a two-day official visit to Malaysia before heading to China, where he will attend the 17th Annual Meeting of the New Champions of the World Economic Forum (WEF), commonly known as the "Summer Davos", and hold a series of high-level bilateral meetings.

According to the proposed schedule, he will depart from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport at 2:45 pm on a special Biman Bangladesh Airlines flight for Kuala Lumpur. He will be accompanied by his wife Zubaida Rahman among the entourage.

The prime minister is expected to return to Dhaka on 26 June, concluding his first overseas tour as the head of government.

Foreign Secretary Asad Alam Siam unveiled the details of the visit at a press briefing at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday.

Officials said Bangladesh's interest in expanding access to the Malaysian labour market remains the top priority of the Kuala Lumpur visit.