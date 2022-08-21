Meerjady Sabrina in Singapore ICU

Professor Meerjady Sabrina’s health condition has worsened. She is undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. She has been kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, according to sources in the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS sources, the former director of the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and additional director general (planning and development), DGHS, professor Meerjady Sabrina had been suffering from gall bladder problems for some time. Complications developed during a surgery and her physical condition deteriorated. A doa mehfil (prayer meet) was held at the DGHS today, Sunday, for her speedy recovery.