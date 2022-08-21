Meerjady Sabrina in Singapore ICU

Speaking to Prothom Alo, director general (administration), DGHS, professor Ahmedul Kabir, said, “Flora apa (Meerjady Sabrina) is undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. She is in ICU now. We are in regular contact with her family.”
Meerjady Sabrina would hold the daily press briefing to apprise the people about Covid situation when the pandemic broke out in 2020. She would regularly turn up at 12 in the afternoon to address the press briefing and people would wait for the update. She set this trend of the regular Covid update and became a household name.