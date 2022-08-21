Bangladesh

Meerjady Sabrina in Singapore ICU

Special Correspondent
Dhaka
Professor Meerjady Sabrina
Professor Meerjady Sabrina

Professor Meerjady Sabrina’s health condition has worsened. She is undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. She has been kept at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital, according to sources in the Directorate General Health Services (DGHS).

According to the DGHS sources, the former director of the government’s Institute of Epidemiology, Disease Control and Research (IEDCR) and additional director general (planning and development), DGHS, professor Meerjady Sabrina had been suffering from gall bladder problems for some time. Complications developed during a surgery and her physical condition deteriorated. A doa mehfil (prayer meet) was held at the DGHS today, Sunday, for her speedy recovery.

Speaking to Prothom Alo, director general (administration), DGHS, professor Ahmedul Kabir, said, “Flora apa (Meerjady Sabrina) is undergoing treatment at Mount Elizabeth Hospital in Singapore. She is in ICU now. We are in regular contact with her family.”

Meerjady Sabrina would hold the daily press briefing to apprise the people about Covid situation when the pandemic broke out in 2020. She would regularly turn up at 12 in the afternoon to address the press briefing and people would wait for the update. She set this trend of the regular Covid update and became a household name.

