Police chief sees no threat over election

The inspector general of Bangladesh Police (IGP), Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun, has said the police force is determined to discharge duties as per the election commission’s order.
They, however, have not yet seen any threats centering the forthcoming parliamentary polls, he told the media following a meeting with the election commissioners in the capital’s Nirbachan Bhaban on Thursday afternoon.
The police chief also said they work at the behest of the election commission whenever an election comes up. As per the law, they do everything to ensure a free and fair election.
The police have not yet seen any threat centering the election. Still, intelligence agencies are working everywhere and law enforcement agencies would take action as per their intel, he added.
Regarding the opposition parties’ hartal and blockade programmes, Chowdhury Abdullah Al-Mamun said the presence of people has significantly increased on streets due to law enforcement agencies’ activities. Everything has nearly returned to normalcy.
Those who are carrying out ambush attacks will face stern actions as per the law. Many of them have already been nabbed, he added.