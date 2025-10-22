EU sees Bangladesh as a partner in Bay of Bengal, Indo-Pacific region

The European Union (EU) has said Bangladesh is a ‘key partner’ for the European Union in the Bay of Bengal and wider Indo-Pacific region.

The Council of the European Union (EU) underlined that the EU and the Indo-Pacific face increasingly complex security challenges.

The Council of the EU considers that the EU should continue and further intensify its strategic focus, presence, visibility and actions in the Indo-Pacific with the aim of contributing to their joint stability, security, prosperity and sustainable development, underpinned by the promotion of democracy, the rule of law, human rights and international law.

The EU will reinforce its role as a reliable actor bringing added value to long-standing relations with all partners in the region.