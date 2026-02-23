Awami League's matter will be dealt with legally: Mirza Fakhrul Islam

Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the Secretary General of BNP and the Local Government Minister, stated that the issue of opening Awami League offices in various places would be addressed legally.

This statement was made by Mirza Fakhrul in response to journalists' questions at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Monday morning.

Journalists asked about the government's stance on the opening of Awami League offices in different places.

In response, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We did not want this, and since it is legally stated that their activities are prohibited, it will be addressed in that manner everywhere."