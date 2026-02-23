Awami League's matter will be dealt with legally: Mirza Fakhrul Islam
Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir, the Secretary General of BNP and the Local Government Minister, stated that the issue of opening Awami League offices in various places would be addressed legally.
This statement was made by Mirza Fakhrul in response to journalists' questions at the BNP central office in Naya Paltan, Dhaka, on Monday morning.
Journalists asked about the government's stance on the opening of Awami League offices in different places.
In response, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said, "We did not want this, and since it is legally stated that their activities are prohibited, it will be addressed in that manner everywhere."
After winning the 13th National Parliamentary Elections, it was the first time a BNP minister or senior leader visited this office.
The BNP Secretary General went to the Naya Paltan office at 10:30 AM, where the leaders and workers of the party greeted Mirza Fakhrul with flowers.
Later, while talking to journalists, Mirza Fakhrul mentioned that the most demonstrations and programmes were conducted from this BNP office in Naya Paltan, led by the late chairperson and former Prime Minister of BNP, Khaleda Zia.
Mirza Fakhrul stated that the programmes delivered from this office inspired the public.
In response to a question from journalists regarding local government elections, Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir said that local government elections would be held on time following government regulations.
Mirza Fakhrul stated, "There are several governmental rules and practices. Some have a duration, and some have expired. We will consolidate them and arrange for holding these elections at the correct time from the government's side. However, priority will undoubtedly be given to these elections."
In response to a question about whom BNP will nominate for the reserved women's seats in the National Parliament, Mirza Fakhrul mentioned, "They must have connections with the people, must be connected with politics and the party. Priority will be given to those who are associated with the party on behalf of our party."