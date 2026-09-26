PM holds 30 engagements, talks with 11 countries during New York visit: Mahdi Amin
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a total of 30 official engagements, including bilateral meetings with 11 countries, during his four-day New York visit to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said Prime Minister’s Adviser and PMO spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Friday.
Bangladesh’s national interests, trade and investment, manpower exports, energy security, regional cooperation, the Rohingya crisis, health, climate change and international peace featured prominently in the meetings and engagements, Mahdi Amin told a press briefing at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York tonight local time.
He said the prime minister took part in eight UNGA-related engagements, four high-level events on the sidelines of the UNGA, 11 bilateral meetings and several other meetings with international organisations and prominent personalities during his four-day visit.
“During these meetings, the prime minister highlighted issues of Bangladesh’s national interests and discussed ways to increase people-to-people contacts, trade and investment and strengthen mutual cooperation with different countries,” Mahdi said.
He said the prime minister this morning (Friday) attended a breakfast meeting with top Wall Street investors hosted by JPMorgan Chase, where investment opportunities in different sectors of Bangladesh and ways to increase investment were discussed.
The prime minister subsequently held a meeting with the president of the International Peace Institute, where Bangladesh’s return to democratic rule was welcomed and the country’s role in promoting global peace was discussed, Mahdi said.
Referring to the prime minister’s meeting with UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, Mahdi said they discussed human rights, the rule of law and the establishment of democracy in Bangladesh.
“On Friday, the prime minister held important bilateral meetings with three Middle Eastern countries, meeting the Crown Prince of Kuwait, the Saudi foreign minister and the deputy prime minister and foreign minister of the United Arab Emirates. Bangladesh’s national interests featured prominently in all three meetings,” he said.
The three countries invited Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to visit their respective countries, Mahdi said, adding that the meetings discussed protecting the interests of Bangladeshi workers, increasing manpower exports, energy security, cooperation in the mineral sector and increasing investment in Bangladesh.
Mahdi said the prime minister stressed the government’s intention to further strengthen Bangladesh’s longstanding ties with the Middle Eastern countries and take bilateral relations to a new level, particularly in manpower exports, energy security, trade and investment.
Elaborating on the prime minister’s four-day programme, Mahdi said the premier addressed five of the eight UNGA-related engagements.
Besides, he held meetings with World Bank President Ajay Banga, UN Secretary-General António Guterres, UN Secretary-General’s Special Envoy on Myanmar Julie Bishop and UN High Commissioner for Refugees Barham Salih, among others.
He also held meetings with the Gates Foundation, the International Peace Institute and Wall Street investors, and took part in various programmes with development partners and local communities, Mahdi said.
He said two high-level events on the Rohingya crisis and maternal, newborn health and midwifery were organised by Bangladesh. The prime minister also addressed high-level events on climate change and just transition and sea-level rise.
Prime Minister’s wife Dr Zubaida Rahman also took part in eight high-level engagements during the visit, delivering remarks at four of them, Mahdi said.
Her engagements included the UN General Assembly’s Platform of Women Leaders, the First Spouses’ Dialogue and a high-level event on maternal and child health and midwifery, Mahdi said, adding, “Representatives from different countries praised her remarks at these events.”
Mahdi said the prime minister and members of his entourage together represented Bangladesh at around 80 different engagements during the four-day visit.
“Despite the small delegation, the prime minister’s visit made the best possible use of the time available, with Bangladesh’s interests given priority at every engagement,” he said.
Mahdi said the prime minister was representing Bangladesh on the global stage after a long time as the head of a government elected by the people.
“In his address to the UN General Assembly, the premier highlighted Bangladesh’s plans and priorities as well as issues of global peace, humanity, democracy, human rights and international cooperation,” he said.
Mahdi added, “We believe that the continuity of the democratic government will be maintained and, under the leadership of the prime minister, Bangladesh will move forward on the global stage as a more prosperous and self-reliant country in the days ahead.”
State Minister for Foreign Affairs Humaiun Kobir, Shama Obaed Islam, PM’s Press Secretary AAM Saleh Shibly, Additional Press Secretary Atikur Rahman Ruman, Press minister at the Bangladesh Embassy in Washington DC Golam Mortuza, Bangladesh’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the UN AKM Wahiduzzaman, Prime Minister’s Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony and members of the PM’s press wing were also present at the briefing.