PM holds 30 engagements, talks with 11 countries during New York visit: Mahdi Amin

Prime Minister Tarique Rahman held a total of 30 official engagements, including bilateral meetings with 11 countries, during his four-day New York visit to attend the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), said Prime Minister’s Adviser and PMO spokesperson Mahdi Amin on Friday.

Bangladesh’s national interests, trade and investment, manpower exports, energy security, regional cooperation, the Rohingya crisis, health, climate change and international peace featured prominently in the meetings and engagements, Mahdi Amin told a press briefing at the Bangladesh Permanent Mission to the United Nations in New York tonight local time.

He said the prime minister took part in eight UNGA-related engagements, four high-level events on the sidelines of the UNGA, 11 bilateral meetings and several other meetings with international organisations and prominent personalities during his four-day visit.