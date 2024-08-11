599 out of 639 police stations resume operations
Operations of 599 police stations, out of 639, have resumed across the country as of 3:00 pm on Sunday, according to Police Headquarters.
Of these, 97 police stations out of 110 are functional in the metropolitan cities while 502 police stations out of 529 in districts, it said.
The services of most of the police stations remained suspended after the fall of Hasina government on August 5 following attacks on the police stations across the country amid mass upsurge.
Some police stations were set on fire forcing policemen to flee.
Inspector General of Police Md Mainul Islam on Sunday said 42 police personnel were killed and 507 injured in the recent clashes.
Of the injured, 27 have been undergoing treatment at Rajarbagh Police Lines Hospital.