5 persons Malaysia police chief talked about haven’t returned home: Home adviser

Home affairs adviser Lt. Gen (retd.) Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury has said the three persons sent back from Malaysia are not terrorists.

The home adviser on Sunday said this while speaking regarding the issue of tagging Bangladeshis as ‘militant’ in Malaysia.

Md Jahangir Alam Chowdhury stated, “None of the three individuals who were sent back to the country are militants. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs also issued a press release on the matter. In fact, they were sent back due to the expiry of their visas.”