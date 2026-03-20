Eid-ul-Fitr: Prisoners to get special meals, recreation, and phone call facilities

Eid ul-Fitr arrives as a moment of joy even in prison life. Special meals are arranged in prisons on the occasion. Inmates will also be allowed to eat food brought and cooked by their family members.

Eid congregational prayers will also be held inside prisons, alongside cultural and sports activities for entertainment. Prisoners will get the opportunity to speak with their relatives over mobile phones for five minutes.

Following the 2024 student–people mass uprising that led to the fall of the Awami League government, many ministers, members of parliament, and government officials were arrested and are now held in prisons across the country. This will be the second time they spend Eid ul-Fitr within prison walls.

Eid ul-Fitr will be celebrated in the country next Saturday. The Department of Prisons has said that, like general inmates, VIP and division-class prisoners (special-category inmates) will receive the same food on Eid day.