EC holds hearing against two new political parties

The election commission (EC) has held a hearing against two new political parties, the Bangladesh Nationalist Movement (BNM) and Bangladesh Supreme Party (BSP), reports UNB.
The hearing was held at Agargaon Nirbachon Bhaban on Monday.
Representatives of the two political parties BNM and BSP and the complainants presented their arguments.
Chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal and other commissioners were present at the hearing.
After the hearing, the matter of complaint is likely to be settled and a final decision on registration may be taken soon, EC sources said.