JICA hosts Urban Environmental Business Study Tour in Bangladesh

The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) successfully carried out a four-day-long business tour in Bangladesh for a delegation of Japanese companies, said a press release.

The tour titled ‘Urban Environmental Business Study Tour’ was held recently. Nine Japanese companies joined the tour to learn more about environmental issues, promoting sustainable solutions, and exploring future business opportunities in the country’s rapidly growing market.

Bangladesh consistently attracts significant interest from global investors, with a steady rise in the number of Japanese businesses establishing a presence in the country.