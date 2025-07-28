JICA hosts Urban Environmental Business Study Tour in Bangladesh
The Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) successfully carried out a four-day-long business tour in Bangladesh for a delegation of Japanese companies, said a press release.
The tour titled ‘Urban Environmental Business Study Tour’ was held recently. Nine Japanese companies joined the tour to learn more about environmental issues, promoting sustainable solutions, and exploring future business opportunities in the country’s rapidly growing market.
Bangladesh consistently attracts significant interest from global investors, with a steady rise in the number of Japanese businesses establishing a presence in the country.
However, with rapid urbanization, the country faces growing environmental challenges such as unplanned solid waste disposal, insufficient wastewater treatment, low sewerage coverage, and poor air quality, among others.
With this business study tour, JICA invited Japanese companies that specialize in solid waste management, water treatment, and air pollution control with the objective of connecting them with relevant stakeholders in Bangladesh.
The delegation visited a variety of sites, including Secondary Transfer Stations (STS), sanitary landfill sites, sewage treatment plants, groundwater purification facilities, and local companies operating in related sectors.
Through these on-site observations and active dialogue with local authorities and companies, the delegation was introduced to on-the-ground realities and acquired a clearer understanding of the situation.
The tour also encouraged the participants to consider how their technologies could help address these issues to create cleaner, healthier cities with vibrant water environments.
Additionally, it encouraged them to explore future collaboration through JICA’s Private Sector Partnership and SDGs Business Support (JICA Biz) program, which assists businesses in developing sustainable business models based on the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).