Golden Jubilee of Bangabandhu’s ‘Julio Curie’ medal celebrated in Canada

The Bangladesh High Commission in Ottawa, Canada, has celebrated the golden jubilee of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman being conferred with the Julio Curie Peace Medal, reports news agency UNB.
The event was held at the auditorium of the Bangladesh High Commission on Saturday, said a press release.
Officials of the high commission, as well as prominent members of the Bangladeshi community residing in Canada, attended the programme.
The programme began with a tribute paid to the portrait of Bangladesh’s founding father followed by the reading of messages from the president and the prime minister, it said.
Eminent leaders from various provinces of Canada participated in the discussion and shed light on the significance of Bangabandhu’s Julio Curie Award in the context of the current global scenario. They emphasised the importance of upholding Bangabandhu’s ideals to further develop the nation, said the release.
High Commissioner Khalilur Rahman chaired the event. He highlighted that the ‘Julio Curie Peace Medal’ serves as the first international recognition of Bangabandhu’s exceptional contribution to establishing world peace, bringing immense honour to the Bengali nation on the global stage, the release also said.
The high commissioner also emphasised Bangabandhu’s crucial role in guiding Bangladesh towards independence and his remarkable foresight in ensuring the nation’s peace and security.
He highlighted Bangabandhu’s unwavering support for the exploited and oppressed, and working tirelessly to secure the rights of the people of Bengal. Following the establishment of independent Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman eschewed extremism and socialism, opting instead for a policy of “Friendship to all, malice towards none”.
The World Peace Council recognised his leadership during the Liberation War against the Pakistani regime and his lifelong commitment to championing the cause of oppressed people, added the media release.
The event concluded with a special prayer offered for the souls of Bangabandhu, his family members, and the martyred freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the liberation of Bangladesh.