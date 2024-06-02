New IIMC Alumni Assoc committee takes charge
The newly elected committee of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh has taken charge for the tenure of 2024-26.
The new Executive Council Committee of the association took charge through a handover ceremony held at the National Press Club in the capital on Saturday afternoon.
Earlier on 11 May, editor of United News of Bangladesh Farid Hossain and coordinator of Women Journalists Network, Bangladesh (WJNB) Angur Nahar Monty were respectively elected president and general secretary of the alumni association.
Muhammad Rahmat Ali was elected senior vice president and Zahid Newaz Khan vice president with Goni Adam, Nazneen Akhtar and Ranjan Sen were elected joint secretary, treasurer and international affairs secretary respectively of the association.
Besides, Azizul Islam Bhuiyan, Nazrul Islam, Dipankar Bar, Maruf Newaz, Mehedi Momen and Wares Hossain were elected executive members of the new committee.
This is the third committee of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC) Alumni Association, Bangladesh established in 2018.