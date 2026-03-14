Administrators appointed to 5 more city corporations

The government has appointed administrators for five more city corporations and they will assume their responsibilities tomorrow.

This information was announced today, Saturday, in a notification from the Ministry of Local Government. All five of them are leaders of the BNP.

According to the notification, Bilkis Akter Jahan Shirin has been appointed as the administrator for Barishal City Corporation. Additionally, Mahfuzur Rahman for Rajshahi City Corporation, Ruknuzzaman Rokon for Mymensingh City Corporation, Mahfuz Un Nabi Chowdhury for Rangpur City Corporation, and Md. Yusuf Molla for Cumilla City Corporation have been appointed as administrators.