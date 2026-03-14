Administrators appointed to 5 more city corporations
The government has appointed administrators for five more city corporations and they will assume their responsibilities tomorrow.
This information was announced today, Saturday, in a notification from the Ministry of Local Government. All five of them are leaders of the BNP.
According to the notification, Bilkis Akter Jahan Shirin has been appointed as the administrator for Barishal City Corporation. Additionally, Mahfuzur Rahman for Rajshahi City Corporation, Ruknuzzaman Rokon for Mymensingh City Corporation, Mahfuz Un Nabi Chowdhury for Rangpur City Corporation, and Md. Yusuf Molla for Cumilla City Corporation have been appointed as administrators.
The notification states that the appointed administrators will exercise the powers and perform the responsibilities of the city corporation mayor in accordance with subsection (3) of section 25A of the Local Government (City Corporation) (Amendment) Ordinance 2024. They will receive allowances as per regulations.
With this, the government has appointed administrators in 11 city corporations across the country. However, in Chittagong City Corporation, BNP leader Shahadat Hossain is performing mayoral duties as per a court order.
Officials from the Ministry of Local Government have mentioned that the political administrators will serve until the city corporation elections. After the elections, they will hand over responsibilities to the elected mayors.
Earlier, on February 23, six administrators were appointed for six city corporations, including Dhaka North and South. Md Abdus Salam for Dhaka South City Corporation, Md Shafiqul Islam Khan for Dhaka North City Corporation, Nazrul Islam Manju for Khulna City Corporation, Abdul Kayum Chowdhury for Sylhet City Corporation, Md. Sakhawat Hossain Khan for Narayanganj City Corporation, and Md Showkat Hossain Sarkar for Gazipur City Corporation were appointed as administrators.