Discrimination against women has increased

Bangladesh has dropped 55 places in the global index measuring gender inequality in one year. The country ranked 24th in 2025, but this year it stands 79th among 145 countries. Despite a significant decline in political empowerment and economic participation, Bangladesh still ranks first in South Asia.

The findings were published in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2026.

The report’s data do not all come from the same year. The latest available data were used for each indicator. The economic and education data are mainly from 2023–25, while the health data are from 2021–24. The figures for women’s representation in parliament are as of 1 June 2026, and those for the cabinet are as of 1 January 2026.

The data on women heads of state cover the period from 15 June 1976 to 15 June 2026. Different governments were in office during this period, including the current BNP government, which has been in power for around seven months.