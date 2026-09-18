Global Report
Discrimination against women has increased
Bangladesh performed well in education and health but has fallen behind in the economy and politics indexes. Still, it ranks first in South Asia.
Bangladesh has dropped 55 places in the global index measuring gender inequality in one year. The country ranked 24th in 2025, but this year it stands 79th among 145 countries. Despite a significant decline in political empowerment and economic participation, Bangladesh still ranks first in South Asia.
The findings were published in the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Global Gender Gap Report 2026.
The report’s data do not all come from the same year. The latest available data were used for each indicator. The economic and education data are mainly from 2023–25, while the health data are from 2021–24. The figures for women’s representation in parliament are as of 1 June 2026, and those for the cabinet are as of 1 January 2026.
The data on women heads of state cover the period from 15 June 1976 to 15 June 2026. Different governments were in office during this period, including the current BNP government, which has been in power for around seven months.
The report reflects Bangladesh’s decline in women’s political empowerment. Meanwhile, although women’s participation in the labour market is somewhat noticeable, women are hardly seen in senior official or managerial positions. There are structural problems.Fahmida Khatun, distinguished fellow, CPD
The WEF publishes the report every year. It measures the gap between women and men in four areas: economic participation and opportunity, education, health and political empowerment. The index primarily shows how much a country has reduced these gaps, rather than women’s overall quality of life.
Bangladesh’s overall score this year is 71.2 per cent, compared with 77.5 per cent last year. The score has declined by 6.2 percentage points in one year. The report describes this as one of the largest declines in the world. However, Bangladesh’s score is still 8.5 percentage points higher than it was in 2006.
Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) distinguished fellow Fahmida Khatun told Prothom Alo that the report reflects Bangladesh’s decline in women’s political empowerment. Meanwhile, although women’s participation in the labour market is somewhat noticeable, women are hardly seen in senior official or managerial positions.
There are structural problems. These factors have caused Bangladesh’s score to decline, pushing the country down the rankings. However, Bangladesh’s position remains better than those of its neighbouring countries, she added.
Bangladesh’s overall score this year is 71.2 per cent, compared with 77.5 per cent last year. The score has declined by 6.2 percentage points in one year. The report describes this as one of the largest declines in the world. However, Bangladesh’s score is still 8.5 percentage points higher than it was in 2006.
Sharp decline in political empowerment
The main reason for Bangladesh’s decline is the sharp drop in its political empowerment score. The score in this area fell from 72.1 to 50.9 per cent. The country’s ranking dropped from third to 12th here.
The report said women secured only 2.4 per cent of the seats in the new parliament formed after the dissolution of parliament in 2024. This is Bangladesh’s lowest-ever parity score for women’s representation in parliament. Bangladesh ranks 139th on this indicator.
Women account for 19.05 per cent of cabinet members. However, over the past two decades, the gender parity score in the cabinet has increased from 9.1 to 23.5 per cent.
Despite the sharp decline in political empowerment, Bangladesh’s position remains relatively strong. This is due to its long history of having women as heads of state. Bangladesh has maintained a full parity score on this indicator since 2019 and jointly holds first place.
Women’s estimated annual income is USD 4,670, compared with USD 12,440 for men. Women account for only 6.16 per cent of senior officials and managers. Their share among professionals and technical workers is 20.75 per cent.
Near the bottom in economic participation
Economic participation and opportunity is Bangladesh’s weakest area. Its score in this area fell from 45.7 to 41.9 per cent. Bangladesh ranks 142nd among 145 countries, compared with 141st last year.
The parity score for estimated earned income declined by approximately 15 percentage points in one year. The parity score for labour force participation fell by 5.7 percentage points, while the score for representation in senior positions declined by 1.3 percentage points.
Women’s labour force participation rate is 38.41 per cent, compared with 79.96 per cent for men. In 2006, the parity score for labour force participation was 61.1 per cent. This year, it has fallen to 48 per cent.
Women’s estimated annual income is USD 4,670, compared with USD 12,440 for men. Women account for only 6.16 per cent of senior officials and managers. Their share among professionals and technical workers is 20.75 per cent.
Opportunities for women in the economy have remained the same or increased, but their participation has declined. Employers in the ready-made garment sector have always given greater priority to female workers. So, I do not think there is any shortage of opportunities.Md Fazlul Hoque, administrator, FBCCI
A large proportion of women are engaged in informal and part-time work. Some 95.97 per cent of female workers are employed in the informal sector, compared with 78.13 per cent of male workers. Among working women, 54.02 per cent are engaged in part-time work, compared with 7.89 per cent of men.
Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) administrator Md Fazlul Hoque told Prothom Alo, “Opportunities for women in the economy have remained the same or increased, but their participation has declined. Employers in the ready-made garment sector have always given greater priority to female workers because they are comparatively more responsible, more attentive to their work and cause fewer problems in the workplace. So, I do not think there is any shortage of opportunities.”
Fazlul Hoque identified several possible reasons behind the decline in women’s participation. He said the country’s main employment hubs were still concentrated in cities. The cost of living in cities has risen sharply. Previously, women could live together in shared accommodation or rented rooms, but many now find it difficult to afford these expenses.
In addition, the willingness to take on the added social risks, physical safety concerns and mental pressure involved in leaving their families and moving to cities has declined compared with the past, he added.
There is another aspect to the situation. Women’s involvement in agriculture and other informal sectors in rural areas has increased. Many are engaged in small-scale economic activities from home. These women in the informal sector are often not properly reflected in official statistics, he said.
A large proportion of women are engaged in informal and part-time work. Some 95.97 per cent of female workers are employed in the informal sector, compared with 78.13 per cent of male workers. Among working women, 54.02 per cent are engaged in part-time work, compared with 7.89 per cent of men.
Highest score in education
Bangladesh’s progress in education continues. This year, its gender parity score in education reached 96.1 per cent, the highest ever recorded for the country. The score has increased by 9.3 percentage points compared with 2006.
Bangladesh has achieved full parity in primary and secondary education. However, a gap remains in higher education. The enrolment rate in higher education is 20.79 per cent for women and 26.95 per cent for men. Women’s literacy rate is 76.54 per cent, compared with 81.39 per cent for men.
Health index remains almost unchanged
Bangladesh’s score for health and survival is 96 per cent. Although the score remains unchanged from last year, the country’s ranking has improved from 123rd to 120th.
Bangladesh has achieved full parity in the sex ratio at birth indicator. However, parity in healthy life expectancy has declined slightly since 2014. Women’s healthy life expectancy is 62.98 years, compared with 63.14 years for men.
According to the relevant indicators in the report, 38.9 per cent of women in Bangladesh are married as children. Some 48.8 per cent of women experience gender-based violence during their lifetime.
Despite the significant decline in its overall ranking, Bangladesh remains first in South Asia. The Maldives ranks 119th, Nepal 120th, Bhutan 121st, Sri Lanka 129th, India 131st, and Pakistan 143rd.
The rate of childbirth attended by skilled health personnel is 59 per cent. The maternal mortality rate is 115 deaths per 100,000 live births. Unmet family planning needs affect 10 per cent of women aged 15 to 49.
Women are entitled to 112 days of paid parental leave, while men are not entitled to such leave. The report describes women’s right to divorce as unequal and their reproductive autonomy as limited.
Bangladesh still ranks first in South Asia
Despite the significant decline in its overall ranking, Bangladesh remains first in South Asia. The Maldives ranks 119th, Nepal 120th, Bhutan 121st, Sri Lanka 129th, India 131st, and Pakistan 143rd.
South Asia has collectively closed 64.5 per cent of its gender gap. It ranks seventh among the eight regions. The WEF forecasts that, at the current rate of progress, it will take another 149 years to close the gender gap in the region completely.
At the current rate of progress, achieving full parity will take another 120 years. This means that women alive today will not see full gender equality in their lifetimes.
Iceland tops the ranking, Chad at the bottom
Iceland ranks first in the world in the index. The country has closed 93 per cent of its gender gap. It is followed by Finland, Norway, Namibia and the United Kingdom, with scores of 87.2, 85.7, 84.5 and 84.2 per cent, respectively.
Chad ranks at the bottom. The country has closed 57.8 per cent of its gender gap. Iran and Pakistan rank immediately above it, with scores of 58.5 and 59.5 per cent, respectively.
The report concludes by stating that the global gender gap is now smaller than ever before. Some 69.2 per cent of the gap has been closed.
However, at the current rate of progress, achieving full parity will take another 120 years. This means that women alive today will not see full gender equality in their lifetimes. They may even have to wait until the generation of their grandchildren or later generations.