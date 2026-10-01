2 more metro rail lines planned, Tk 585b procurement proposal approved
Two more metro rail lines are being developed. The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has approved a procurement proposal worth Tk 585 billion for the projects.
The money will be spent on constructing various infrastructure under Lines 1 and 5 of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project.
In a meeting held today, Thursday, at the Secretariat presided over by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, eight related proposals were approved.
Of them, purchase proposals for four packages of Line-1 and one package of Line-5 civil works were approved. Additionally, purchase proposals for two more packages of Line-1 and one package of Line-5 northern route were recommended for approval.
Tk 115.90 billion for underground path
Under Package CP-06 of Line-1, an underground path of 5.182 kilometers will be constructed from the northern end of Badda Station to the Airport Station. This includes two tunnels each 4.15 kilometers long and three underground stations.
The three stations are Airport, Airport Terminal-3, and Khilkhet Stations. Additionally, a shaft will be constructed to launch the TBM.
The cost, including VAT and tax, for this work is Tk 115.91 billion. Out of seven pre-qualified companies, two submitted bids, both technically acceptable. Later, the joint venture of Nishimatsu, TPL, and Toda from Japan was recommended as the lowest bidder. However, the recommended bid excluding VAT and tax is 32.05 per cent higher than the government estimate.
Higher than estimation for electricity and signals
Package CP-09 of Line-1 will involve track construction and installation of electrical facilities. This will include rail, turnout, points and crossings, in addition to a 132 kV primary feeder, receiving substation, auxiliary substations, 33/0. 415 kV power distribution network, and a 1,500-volt overhead power system.
The expenditure for this work will be Tk 110.66 billion. Out of the two pre-qualified organisations, one bid was submitted. Later, the joint venture of L&T of India and Sumitomo was recommended. Their bid is 49. 92 per cent higher than the government estimate.
Package CP-10 will have signals and telecommunication systems, platform screen doors, and asset management systems, including communication-based automatic train control, an optical fiber network, and LTE-based radio communication systems.
The cost for this work is Tk 6 4.47 billion. Larsen & Toubro of India has been recommended as the lowest bidder. Their bid is 50. 89 per cent higher than the government estimate.
Billions in depot and viaduct
Package CP-02 of Line-1 will include the construction of depot workshops, stabling sheds, an operations management centre, a technical management centre, and various substations and tracks. This will cost Tk 42.85 billion including VAT and tax. The joint venture of Sinohydro and SEBCAL has been proposed to be awarded the work.
Package CP-03 of Line-5 will involve the construction of a viaduct path of 6.50 kilometers in total from Hemayetpur to Aminbazar spanning 5.6 km and an additional 0. 9 km after Natunbazar to Bhatara. Five elevated stations are planned at Hemayetpur, Baliarpur, Bilamalia, Aminbazar, and Bhatara.
This work will cost Tk 2 6.71 billion. The joint venture of CREC, MIL, and MBEL of China has been recommended as the lowest bidder. Their bid is 0. 69 per cent higher than the government estimate.
Another 3 packages
Package CP-04 of Line-1 will involve constructing the main line and station from the northern end of Rampura Station to Natunbazar Station. The main contract value is Tk 180.37 billion. The joint venture of Tokyu-Mil from Japan has been recommended as the bidder.
Package CP-07 will see the construction of a 5.007 km main line and station from the transition to the start of the Balu River. The main contract value is Tk 25.34 billion. The joint venture of CREC-MIL-MBEL might get this work.
For Package CP-02 of the northern route of Line-5, the depot building and civil structures will be constructed. The main contract value is Tk 18.48 billion. The joint venture of Concord Pragati Consortium and Hanil Engineering & Construction has been recommended as the bidder.
Project-related personnel mentioned that the first revised project for Line-1 and Line-5 was approved by ECNEC on 16 September. The projects are scheduled to operate from 1 September 2019, to 31 December 2033, implemented by Dhaka Mass Transit Company Limited (DMTCL). The Government of Bangladesh and Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) are jointly financing these projects.
The route for metro rail Line-5 starts from Gabtoli and traverses through Technical Mor, Kalyanpur, Shyamoli, College Gate, Asad Gate, Shukrabad, Karwan Bazar, Hatirjheel, Tejgaon, Aftabnagar, Aftabnagar Centre, Aftabnagar East, and Nasirabad up to Daserkandi.
On the other hand, Line-1 of the metro rail is being constructed in two routes, one from the Airport to Kamalapur and another from Natunbazar to Purbachal.