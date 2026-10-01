2 more metro rail lines planned, Tk 585b procurement proposal approved

Two more metro rail lines are being developed. The Cabinet Committee on Government Purchase has approved a procurement proposal worth Tk 585 billion for the projects.

The money will be spent on constructing various infrastructure under Lines 1 and 5 of the Dhaka Mass Rapid Transit Development Project.

In a meeting held today, Thursday, at the Secretariat presided over by Finance Minister Amir Khosru Mahmud Chowdhury, eight related proposals were approved.

Of them, purchase proposals for four packages of Line-1 and one package of Line-5 civil works were approved. Additionally, purchase proposals for two more packages of Line-1 and one package of Line-5 northern route were recommended for approval.