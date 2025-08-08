NOAB expresses concern over press freedom, safety of journalists
The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has expressed deep concern over the recent incidents surrounding The Daily Janakantha, as well as the broader state of press freedom and the safety of journalists across the country.
In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by NOAB President AK Azad, the organization referred to the latest report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), which presents a troubling picture of the media landscape, citing shrinking freedom of expression and limited access to information.
“People across the country united with the hope of building a free, democratic society through the July mass uprising,” the statement read. “We believed this would guarantee fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and press freedom. Unfortunately, that expectation remains unfulfilled even a year later.”
Referring to the situation at Janakantha, NOAB alleged that there was an attempt to forcibly remove the newspaper’s owners and press demands through the incitement of a mob.
“If any dues or payments are owed to employees, those issues should be addressed through the Labour Court,” the statement said. “Similarly, any disputes concerning editorial content should be taken to the Bangladesh Press Council. Instead, a hostile situation was created at the newspaper’s office and digital platforms, bypassing legal and institutional mechanisms.”
Citing TIB data, NOAB highlighted that between August 2024 and July 2025, at least 496 journalists were harassed. Of them, 266 were implicated in murder cases related to the July uprising. Three journalists were killed while on duty, and 24 media professionals were reportedly removed from their posts.
In addition, editors of eight newspapers and news editors of 11 private television channels were dismissed during this period.
In light of these developments, NOAB urged the government to take immediate steps to protect press freedom and create an enabling environment for independent journalism.
“The culture of inciting mobs against media houses to intimidate or threaten owners and journalists must end,” the statement emphasised.
Ensuring the safety and independence of the media is essential to strengthening the foundations of a democratic state, read the NOAB statement.