NOAB expresses concern over press freedom, safety of journalists

The Newspaper Owners’ Association of Bangladesh (NOAB) has expressed deep concern over the recent incidents surrounding The Daily Janakantha, as well as the broader state of press freedom and the safety of journalists across the country.

In a statement issued on Thursday and signed by NOAB President AK Azad, the organization referred to the latest report by Transparency International Bangladesh (TIB), which presents a troubling picture of the media landscape, citing shrinking freedom of expression and limited access to information.

“People across the country united with the hope of building a free, democratic society through the July mass uprising,” the statement read. “We believed this would guarantee fundamental rights such as freedom of expression and press freedom. Unfortunately, that expectation remains unfulfilled even a year later.”