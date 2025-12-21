No specific information on whether Faisal Karim is in the country or abroad

Additional Inspector General (crime and operations) Khondaker Rafiqul Islam has said that law enforcement agencies have no information about the last known whereabouts of Faisal Karim Masud, the main accused in the murder case of Shaheed Sharif Osman bin Hadi, convener of Inqilab Moncho.

He said there is no specific information on whether Faisal Karim has crossed the border of Bangladesh or is still inside the country. However, investigating officers are making their best efforts, and various pieces of information about the suspect are being received.

The Additional IGP of police shared this information at a press conference on Sunday afternoon in the conference room of the Ministry of Home Affairs at the secretariat. The press conference, held at 5:30 pm, was organised to brief the media on the progress of Operation Devil Hunt Phase-2 and the overall law and order situation in the country.

Usually, such press briefings at the Ministry of Home Affairs are conducted by the home affairs adviser, retired Lieutenant General Jahangir Alam Chowdhury. However, neither the home affairs adviser nor home secretary Nasimul Ghani was present at today’s briefing.

On Saturday, Inqilab Moncho gave the home affairs adviser and the chief adviser’s special assistant Khoda Baksh Chowdhury 24 hours to show progress in arresting the killers of Sharif Osman bin Hadi. The organisation demanded their resignation if no response was provided within the stipulated time.