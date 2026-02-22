India wants to work with Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation
India is interested in working with Bangladesh to strengthen people-centric cooperation in all areas.
India wishes to advance cooperation with a positive, constructive, and forward-looking approach based on mutual interests and benefits.
After a courtesy meeting with Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman on Monday afternoon, Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, spoke about the relations between the two countries.
Pranay Verma mentioned that this was his first meeting with the new Foreign Minister and State Minister in Bangladesh following the formation of the new government.
Thus, it was primarily a courtesy call and an initial exchange of views.
Pranay Verma stated, "You are aware of our recent high-level discussions with Bangladesh since the election. On 13 February, immediately after the election, India's Prime Minister sent a congratulatory message to Tarique Rahman. Later the same day, they had a telephone conversation."
The Indian High Commissioner noted that on 17 February, during the oath-taking of the new government, the Speaker of the Lok Sabha visited Dhaka, representing the Government of India, to attend the ceremony.
He also held a bilateral meeting with the new Prime Minister. During the meeting, the Lok Sabha Speaker handed over a letter from Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Prime Minister Tarique Rahman.
Pranay Verma said, “In these communications, we have expressed our desire to further strengthen the multidimensional bilateral relationship based on the foundation of our historical relations with Bangladesh. Simultaneously, we reiterated our commitment to supporting a democratic, progressive, and inclusive Bangladesh.”
In the meeting with the Foreign Minister, Pranay Verma reiterated India's interest in engaging with Bangladesh's new government.
He stated, "I conveyed that we want to work together to further strengthen people-centric cooperation in all areas with a positive, constructive, and forward-looking attitude based on mutual interests and shared benefits."