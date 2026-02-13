Spontaneous participation proves we’re ultimately victorious as a nation: EC Sanaullah
Election commissioner Brig. Gen. (retd) Abul Fazal Md Sanaullah on Friday said the spontaneous and massive participation of people in the 13th Jatiya Sangsad Election has proved that ‘we are ultimately victorious as a nation.’
He made the remarks while delivering a speech at the closing announcement of the official results at 11:00 am at the Election Commission Bhaban (Building) in Agargaon in the capital.
Expressing gratitude to all, he said, “We had only one commitment to the nation - to conduct a neutral election. We have tried our best to ensure that. We are deeply grateful to the people of the country as they participated spontaneously in this massive arrangement. This has proved that we are ultimately victorious as a nation.”
He further said the election commission did not consider it merely a responsibility to hold an election but accepted it as a sacred trust. Referring to earlier apprehensions, he said all fears and ominous signals were swept away by the overwhelming surge of voters.
Wishing that Bangladesh’s democracy never deviates from its designated course further, he said, “May this election become an ideal for conducting even better elections in the future.”
EC secretariat senior secretary Akhtar Ahmed and concerned officials of the election commission were also present at the briefing.