Rabindranath Tagore's 164th birth anniversary tomorrow
The 164th birth anniversary of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore will be celebrated nationally tomorrow through different programmes in Shilaidaha under Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district and other places.
Apart from Shilaidaha, in line with the national events, local administrations will arrange different programmes at Patisar in Naogaon district, Shahjadpur in Sirajganj and Dakkhindihi and Pithavog in Khulna, the places where Rabindranath had memories.
A three-day festival will be organised in Shilaidaha from tomorrow on the occasion of Rabindra's birth anniversary with discussions, musical performances and recitation of poems in collaboration with the Department of Archeology under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Kushtia District Administration.
Researcher and professor Monsur Musa will deliver the commemorative speech at the cultural event.
Besides, Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy has taken a three-day programme, including cultural functions and exhibition on artworks of Rabindranath Tagore.
Bangla Academy will also organise a discussion, marking the 164th birth anniversary of Tagore.
The day will be duly celebrated in foreign embassies of Bangladesh.
To celebrate the day, a total of 600 souvenirs and 20,000 posters will be printed under the supervision of the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Bangladesh Shilpakala Academy.
On the 25th Baishakh in the 1268 Bengali Calendar, poet Rabindranath Tagore, the fountainhead of Bengali wisdom, was born at Jorasanko Thakurbari in Kolkata.