Rabindranath Tagore's 164th birth anniversary tomorrow

The 164th birth anniversary of Bishwakabi Rabindranath Tagore will be celebrated nationally tomorrow through different programmes in Shilaidaha under Kumarkhali upazila of Kushtia district and other places.

Apart from Shilaidaha, in line with the national events, local administrations will arrange different programmes at Patisar in Naogaon district, Shahjadpur in Sirajganj and Dakkhindihi and Pithavog in Khulna, the places where Rabindranath had memories.

A three-day festival will be organised in Shilaidaha from tomorrow on the occasion of Rabindra's birth anniversary with discussions, musical performances and recitation of poems in collaboration with the Department of Archeology under the Ministry of Cultural Affairs and Kushtia District Administration.