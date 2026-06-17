Govt reviewing proposal to cut passport fees for Bangladeshi expatriates: Salahuddin
Home Minister Salahuddin Ahmed on Wednesday said in Parliament that the government is reviewing a proposal to reduce passport fees for Bangladeshis living abroad while continuing efforts to simplify passport services for migrant workers and expatriates.
Responding to a tabled starred question from ruling party lawmaker Khairul Kabir Khokon (Narsingdi-1), he said Bangladesh had a total of 25,433,063 active passport holders as of 4 June 2026.
Regarding passport services for migrant workers, Salahuddin said a proposal submitted by the Department of Immigration and Passports to lower passport fees for Bangladeshis residing in different countries is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Home Affairs.
He highlighted a number of initiatives already undertaken to make passport services more accessible for Bangladeshi expatriates.
The minister said arrangements have been made to process passport applications through Mobile Enrolment Kits (MEKs) in remote areas under Bangladesh missions abroad, enabling expatriate Bangladeshis to apply for passports more conveniently.
He also said initiatives have been taken to provide passport services for migrant workers through outsourcing companies engaged by Bangladesh missions overseas.
To ensure faster delivery, passports are being sent to Bangladeshi embassies and high commissions abroad through the international courier service FedEx, Salahuddin added.
He further informed the House that steps are underway to introduce home-delivery services for passports through outsourcing companies, making passport collection easier for expatriates.
The minister also said the government has already introduced the issuance of 10-year passports for all Bangladeshi citizens aged 18 and above.