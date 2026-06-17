Govt reviewing proposal to cut passport fees for Bangladeshi expatriates: Salahuddin

Regarding passport services for migrant workers, Salahuddin said a proposal submitted by the Department of Immigration and Passports to lower passport fees for Bangladeshis residing in different countries is currently under consideration by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

He highlighted a number of initiatives already undertaken to make passport services more accessible for Bangladeshi expatriates.

The minister said arrangements have been made to process passport applications through Mobile Enrolment Kits (MEKs) in remote areas under Bangladesh missions abroad, enabling expatriate Bangladeshis to apply for passports more conveniently.