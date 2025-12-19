Bangladesh protesters demand arrest of Osman Hadi's killers

Protesters rallied across Bangladesh on Friday for a second straight day calling for the arrest of the gunmen who shot and killed a key figure in last year's pro-democracy uprising.

As news spread that 32-year-old student leader Sharif Osman Hadi died in hospital in Singapore on Thursday, crowds took to the streets in an outpouring of mourning and anger.

Several buildings were vandalised including the offices of media outlets deemed to favour India -- an old ally of Bangladesh's ousted leadership.

Protests were also held in the cities of Gazipur, Sylhet and Chattogram on Friday.

Hadi, a staunch critic of India, was shot by masked gunmen while leaving a mosque in the capital Dhaka last week. He was initially wounded and flown to Singapore for treatment, but eventually succumbed to his wounds.