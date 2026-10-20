14 years of misery, Tk 30b spent, only for the project to be cancelled

Construction continued for 14 years, costing Tk 28.11 billion (2,811 crore). Yet the special buses for which the project was undertaken never began operating.

Instead, traffic congestion and public suffering increased along the 20-kilometre stretch of the Dhaka–Mymensingh Highway between the airport and Gazipur. The government has now decided to cancel the project and convert the existing infrastructure into a conventional highway.

At a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday, the government discussed the future of the Gazipur Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project. The Road Transport and Highways Division issued a letter the following day outlining the discussions and decisions taken at the meeting.

Under the decision, the government has proposed removing the BRT corridor’s stations and lane dividers and converting the road into a conventional highway with three to six lanes. It has also proposed upgrading two two-lane flyovers to four lanes.