Bangladesh’s first “Adaptation Fortress” for protection from heatwaves, cyclones

For the first time in Bangladesh, a cyclone shelter is being designed not only to protect communities from storms but also to provide relief during extreme heat. The Jameel Observatory Climate Resilience Early Warning System Network (CREWSnet), a collaboration between MIT and Community Jameel, has begun construction of the pilot “Adaptation Fortress” in Baradal Aftab Uddin Collegiate School in Satkhira’s Assasuni upazila, in partnership with BRAC.

The Adaptation Fortress will transform an existing school and cyclone shelter into a safe and cool refuge during heatwaves, which are becoming increasingly frequent and severe in southwestern Bangladesh. Solar panels with battery backup will ensure continuous electricity for cooling even during power outages. Rainwater harvesting and a system to share excess energy with the community will make the shelter a local hub for resilience and wellbeing.

If the pilot is successful, the initiative could expand to 1,250 Adaptation Fortresses across the region, offering heatwave relief to half a million residents. A second pilot location has already been chosen at Satbaria High School in Jashore district.