Disruption over Rumeen Farhana laying wreath at Shaheed Minar, Dhaka-Sylhet highway blocked

Supporters of Rumeen Farhana, member of parliament for Brahmanbaria-2 (Sarail–Ashuganj and part of Bijoynagar), blocked the Dhaka–Sylhet highway following a disruption that erupted while she was laying a wreath at the Shaheed Minar.

The incident occurred in the Shahbazpur area of Sarail upazila of Brahmanbaria and continued from 12:30 am to 1:30 am on Friday night.

According to police and eyewitnesses, Rumeen Farhana arrived at the central Shaheed Minar premises in Sarail upazila headquarters at 11:50 pm on 21 February, marking Shaheed Dibosh (Language Martyrs’ Day) and International Mother Language Day.

Several hundred supporters accompanied her and some chanted slogans in her support upon her arrival.