New protocol set for PM’s foreign trips, airport reception

The government has finalised a new protocol regarding the presence of senior officials at the airport during the foreign trips and return of the Prime Minister.

According to a directive issued by the Cabinet Division today, Thursday, specific high-ranking officials will be present at the airport when the Prime Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh departs for or returns from official and state visits abroad.

Under the new protocol, the senior-most minister of the Cabinet, the Chief Whip of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the Cabinet Secretary and the Secretary to the Prime Minister will remain present at the airport on such occasions.