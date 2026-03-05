New protocol set for PM’s foreign trips, airport reception
The government has finalised a new protocol regarding the presence of senior officials at the airport during the foreign trips and return of the Prime Minister.
According to a directive issued by the Cabinet Division today, Thursday, specific high-ranking officials will be present at the airport when the Prime Minister of the Government of the People’s Republic of Bangladesh departs for or returns from official and state visits abroad.
Under the new protocol, the senior-most minister of the Cabinet, the Chief Whip of the Bangladesh Jatiya Sangsad, the Cabinet Secretary and the Secretary to the Prime Minister will remain present at the airport on such occasions.
The Cabinet Division also stated that the earlier instructions issued on 28 August 2024 regarding the matter have been replaced with the latest directive.
The updated protocol aims to streamline official arrangements and ensure proper state representation during the Prime Minister’s international visits.