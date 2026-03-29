Army Chief off to US on official visit
Chief of Army Staff General Waker-Uz-Zaman has left for the United States (US) on an official visit.
He left Dhaka on 28 March (Saturday), said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.
The army chief will receive an honorary motion in recognition of the commendable contribution of Bangladeshi peacekeepers to the United Nations (UN) peacekeeping mission at the initiative of the Georgia State Capitol.
He will also attend a special lecture at the Senate Chamber there, the release added.
Besides, he has plans to participate in bilateral talks with relevant representatives of the United States.