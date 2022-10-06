Bangladesh

Eden College

Probe finds no evidence of forcing students into immoral activities

Prothom Alo English Desk

The probe body formed to look into the recent clashes and various allegations on the Eden College campus did not find any evidence of forcing any students into indulging in 'any immoral' activities.

The four-member committee has already submitted a report, signed by Eden College principal professor SupriyaBhattacharjee, a press release said on Thursday.

"The report found no evidence of any student being forced into immoral activities," it reads, reports UNB.

It, however, said the college authorities will take proper steps based on the probe report against recent clashes, alleged anomalies in seat distribution in exchange of money and other charges.

Supriya Bhattacharjee told UNB that they will submit the probe report to the next academic council meeting, and final decisions will be taken there.

Earlier on 25 September, the four-member inquiry committee was formed comprising of four senior teachers of Eden Mohila College-- Mohammad Ziaul Houqe, Kazi Atikuzzaman,  Sufiya Akter and Meherunnisa Meri--to investigate clashes on 24 and 25 September on the college campus and some other allegations.

During the clashes, some leaders accused Eden Mohila College Chhatra League top leaders of repressing and harassing general students in many ways and indulging in various crimes like extortion and forcing students into immoral acts.

On 25 September, Bangladesh Chhatra League suspended all activities of its Eden Mohila College unit committee following infightings between its two groups which left at least eight people injured.

BCL also expelled 16 leaders and activists from the organisation for violating the rules.

The decision came after rival factions of Eden College BCL drove out both President Tamanna Jesmin Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana from the campus.

Earlier, on 22 September, BCL leader Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media alleging various irregularities, extortion, illegal seat trading and hall occupation by the BCL president and general secretary.

