Probe finds no evidence of forcing students into immoral activities

The probe body formed to look into the recent clashes and various allegations on the Eden College campus did not find any evidence of forcing any students into indulging in 'any immoral' activities.

The four-member committee has already submitted a report, signed by Eden College principal professor SupriyaBhattacharjee, a press release said on Thursday.

"The report found no evidence of any student being forced into immoral activities," it reads, reports UNB.

It, however, said the college authorities will take proper steps based on the probe report against recent clashes, alleged anomalies in seat distribution in exchange of money and other charges.