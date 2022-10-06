Probe finds no evidence of forcing students into immoral activities

Supriya Bhattacharjee told UNB that they will submit the probe report to the next academic council meeting, and final decisions will be taken there.
Earlier on 25 September, the four-member inquiry committee was formed comprising of four senior teachers of Eden Mohila College-- Mohammad Ziaul Houqe, Kazi Atikuzzaman, Sufiya Akter and Meherunnisa Meri--to investigate clashes on 24 and 25 September on the college campus and some other allegations.
During the clashes, some leaders accused Eden Mohila College Chhatra League top leaders of repressing and harassing general students in many ways and indulging in various crimes like extortion and forcing students into immoral acts.
On 25 September, Bangladesh Chhatra League suspended all activities of its Eden Mohila College unit committee following infightings between its two groups which left at least eight people injured.
BCL also expelled 16 leaders and activists from the organisation for violating the rules.
The decision came after rival factions of Eden College BCL drove out both President Tamanna Jesmin Riva and general secretary Razia Sultana from the campus.
Earlier, on 22 September, BCL leader Jannatul Ferdous gave an interview to the media alleging various irregularities, extortion, illegal seat trading and hall occupation by the BCL president and general secretary.