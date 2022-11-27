Instruction given to inform real picture of Islami Bank, others: Cabinet secy

When asked about Islami Bank, the cabinet secretary said, after hearing the irregularities about several banks, he went through the internet and checked.
He also watched some speeches delivered on YouTube over the states of several banks.
"Even though we haven't ignored the issue. We asked them [financial institutions division and finance division] to let us know the real scenario," the cabinet secretary added.
Replying to another query over the state of the country’s bank, he said, "An unscheduled discussion was held in the meeting. An instruction was given to the financial institutions division and the finance division to inform the government about the real scenario."
Talking about the meeting's agenda, the cabinet secretary said a discussion was held on the potential steps the government can take to ensure food safety. However, the country now has over 1.6 million tonnes of food grains. That is a good news.