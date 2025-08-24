Pakistan’s deputy prime minister meets Khaleda Zia

Pakistan's deputy prime minister, foreign minister and senator Muhammad Ishaq Dar met former prime minister and BNP chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia at her Gulshan residence this evening.

A Pakistani delegation led by the deputy prime minister met the BNP Chairperson at her Gulshan residence where they inquired about her health, the party's media cell member Shairul Kabir Khan said.

BNP secretary general Mirza Fakhrul Islam Alamgir and standing committee member AZM Zahid Hossain were present at the meeting.