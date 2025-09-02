Bangladesh

Chief Adviser holds meeting with 8 more political parties, org

BSS
Dhaka
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus holds a meeting with representatives from seven political parties and an organization at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on 2 September 2025.CA Press Wing

Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with representatives from seven more political parties and an organization at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday.

The political parties and the organization are: Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Nagorik Oikya, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Gano Odhikar Parishad, LDP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Gano Front and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, CA press wing confirmed it this evening.

Earlier, on Sunday, the chief adviser held separate meetings with leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) at the same venue over the upcoming national election and the prevailing political situation in the country.

