Chief Adviser holds meeting with 8 more political parties, org
Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus held a meeting with representatives from seven more political parties and an organization at the State Guest House Jamuna in Dhaka on Tuesday.
The political parties and the organization are: Amar Bangladesh Party (AB Party), Nagorik Oikya, Gonosonghoti Andolon, Gano Odhikar Parishad, LDP, Islami Andolan Bangladesh, Jatiya Gano Front and Hefazat-e-Islam Bangladesh, CA press wing confirmed it this evening.
Earlier, on Sunday, the chief adviser held separate meetings with leaders of Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Jamaat-e-Islami and National Citizen Party (NCP) at the same venue over the upcoming national election and the prevailing political situation in the country.