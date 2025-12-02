Khaleda Zia placed under SSF special security

Special Security Force (SSF) protection has been deployed for former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia after she was declared a “very very important person”.

At around 2:20 pm today, Tuesday, SSF personnel began providing security to Khaleda Zia. The information was confirmed by BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.

At around 2:00 pm, SSF vehicles were seen entering Evercare Hospital in the capital.