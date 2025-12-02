Khaleda Zia placed under SSF special security
Special Security Force (SSF) protection has been deployed for former prime minister and Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) chairperson Khaleda Zia after she was declared a “very very important person”.
At around 2:20 pm today, Tuesday, SSF personnel began providing security to Khaleda Zia. The information was confirmed by BNP media cell member Sayrul Kabir Khan.
At around 2:00 pm, SSF vehicles were seen entering Evercare Hospital in the capital.
Earlier, at a press briefing at 12:30 pm, Khaleda Zia’s personal physician, AZM Zahid Hossain, stated that she is able to receive medical treatment.
He also mentioned that a specialist from the United Kingdom would arrive today, Tuesday, to join her treatment team.
The former prime minister has been undergoing treatment at this hospital for the past 10 days. Following a sudden deterioration in her physical condition, she has been moved to the ICU for intensive care.
Zahid Hossain added that Khaleda Zia is responding to medical treatment.