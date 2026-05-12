We wanted to build our own capacity in genome sequencing

Senjuti Saha: Absolutely. Genomic surveillance is extremely important for tackling future pandemics. We believe the next pandemic may once again emerge from a respiratory virus. During the Covid pandemic, the world managed to identify the virus as SARS-CoV-2 because scientists could conduct genome sequencing rapidly.

If Bangladesh can regularly collect samples from hospitals and communities and conduct sequencing, we will be able to understand in advance which viruses are spreading, which outbreaks are increasing, and what level of risk they may create.

To achieve this, we first need a strong network. We must connect microbiology laboratories, physicians, and reporting systems. In the United Kingdom, whenever a laboratory identifies typhoid bacteria, it immediately sends the sample to central genomics laboratories for sequencing. We also need a similar system.

We conducted one of the genome sequencing studies on Salmonella Typhi, the bacterium responsible for typhoid, here in Bangladesh. Through this research, we were able to show policymakers how these organisms are becoming antibiotic-resistant, what types of mutations are occurring, and what risks may emerge in the future.

Many typhoid patients in Bangladesh still recover after taking oral antibiotics. However, if a time comes when these antibiotics no longer work, hospitals will need to admit all patients and administer injections. That situation would create a serious crisis. Through genome sequencing, we are identifying those risks in advance.

To be honest, no one believed we could do this from Bangladesh. Many foreign laboratories and colleagues told us to send the samples abroad, saying they could do the work at a lower cost. But we decided not to send the samples outside the country. We chose to conduct the work here in Bangladesh. The costs would be higher, and the challenges greater, but we wanted to build our own capacity.

Today, this recognition does not belong only to me. It belongs to Bangladesh. It belongs to our institution. At one time, no one believed in us, but now Bangladesh has shown the world that we are capable as well.