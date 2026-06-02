PM advises standing beside puddle instead of going abroad to learn mosquito eradication
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Monday advised officials to stand beside a puddle rather than travelling to Florida to learn mosquito eradication.
The prime minister suggested this after a proposal was sent to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) seeking approval for a visit to Florida, United States (US), by Chittagong City Corporation Mayor Shahadat Hossain and five other officials of the city corporation to inspect innovative mosquito control activities, said the PM's Deputy Press Secretary Jahidul Islam Rony.
He said after receiving the proposal for a visit to Florida to observe innovative mosquito control activities, the prime minister remarked, "There is no need to go to Florida, USA, to learn or observe mosquito eradication. By standing beside any puddle in the country for two to three hours after sunset, it would be possible to come up with many innovative methods of mosquito elimination."