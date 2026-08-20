3 months spent just tackling the crisis, progress on solutions remains slow

Three months have passed within the government's first six months in addressing the energy crisis. The war in the Middle East began just 10 days after the government was formed, and March-April was spent trying to keep the supply of fuel oil stable. And now, for almost a month, there has been a gas crisis, accompanied by severe load shedding. Although some initiatives have been taken by the government to handle the situation, the implementation pace is slow.

People involved with the energy sector say that it is true that the current government is not responsible for the energy crisis. The crisis has been escalating for a decade and a half. And from the beginning of their tenure, the war in the Middle East has put the government in a difficult position. Recently, this has been compounded by an LNG terminal accident.

However, a lack of maintenance on the government's part has also been seen in addressing the crisis, with no effective measures taken for a swift resolution.

In March, fear spread about the oil crisis. In the first four days of March, oil sales doubled compared to usual. When the government introduced rationing to control this, people became even more anxious, and crowds began to increase at filling stations. Although rationing was withdrawn after some time, supply was not increased. Decisions taken by the government kept backfiring one after another.