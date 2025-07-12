Saima Wazed placed on indefinite leave by WHO: Health Policy Watch
Saima Wazed, regional director of the World Health Organization’s South-East Asia Regional Office (SEARO), has been placed on indefinite leave.
The leave came into effect on Friday, 11 July. Four months earlier, the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) filed two cases against her over allegations of corruption, fraud, and abuse of power.
WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus disclosed this in a brief email.
In the email, the WHO chief stated that Saima Wazed would be on leave and she would be replaced by assistant director-general Katharina Bem as the acting director. He also mentioned that Bem would assume her duties at the SEARO office in New Delhi, India on 15 July.
A senior official of a United Nations agency in Delhi told Prothom Alo that Saima Wazed Putul has been placed on a four-month-leave initially.
During the World Health Assembly held in Geneva, Switzerland in May this year, several Bangladeshi officials informed the WHO director-general about the health ministry’s discomfort regarding Saima Wazed.
The office of the health adviser confirmed to Prothom Alo that they have heard that Saima Wazed has been placed on leave. However, they are yet to receive any formal letter or other official directive regarding this matter.
Saima Wazed is the daughter of the ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina, who fled the country in the face of the mass uprising of students and people.
There are allegations that Sheikh Hasina exerted influence for Saima Wazed’s appointment to the post. The controversy has been circulating on social media since then. Saima Wazed was appointed to the post in January last year.
However, there have been several questions regarding her appointment. In the face of these controversies, the Anti-corruption Commission (ACC) launched an investigation into the matter. The Health Policy Watch already has informed that.
The case filed by the ACC alleged that while promoting herself for the post of regional director, Saima Wazed provided false information about her educational qualifications. This violates Sections 468 (fraudulent forgery) and 471 (using a forged document) of the Bangladesh Penal Code.
The ACC further alleged in the case that Saima claimed to hold an honorary position at Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Medical University (BSMMU), a claim that the university authorities have denied. According to ACC deputy director Akhtarul Islam, she used this claim to strengthen her position within the WHO.
Among the other charges brought up against Saima Wazed is that she collected nearly USD 2.8 million from different banks as the chief of the Suchana Foundation. However, the case does not provide detailed information on how the money was spent.
In connection with these incidents, Saima has been accused of forgery and abuse of power under Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1947, and Section 420 of the Penal Code (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of money or property).
Since these allegations surfaced, Saima Wazed has not been able to travel freely across countries in the WHO South-East Asia region. In addition, a court in Bangladesh has issued an arrest warrant against her.