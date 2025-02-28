Fire breaks out at Shewrapara kitchen market, doused after 45 minutes
A fire broke out at Shewrapara kitchen market in the capital late Thursday night. Fire service personnel managed to bring the blaze under control after 45 minutes of effort.
The Fire Service and Civil Defence control room reported the incident. At around 3:30 am, Rakibul Islam, the duty officer at the control room, stated that the fire was first reported at 2:42 am.
According to the control room, eight fire service units were dispatched to the scene upon receiving the alert and immediately began firefighting operations. Rakibul Islam confirmed that the fire was successfully brought under control by 3:27 am.
The cause of the fire and the extent of the damage remain unknown, as the fire service has yet to provide further details.