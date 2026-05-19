Bangladesh, US reaffirm stronger bilateral partnership commitment
Bangladesh and the United States have reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral partnership across various areas of mutual interest.
The discussion was held when State Minister for Foreign Affairs Shama Obaed Islam met US Assistant Secretary of State for South and Central Asian Affairs S Paul Kapur at the Department of State on Monday, according to a message received here today.
During the meeting, the two sides discussed issues relating to bilateral cooperation and shared interests, underscoring the importance of deepening Bangladesh-US engagement in multiple sectors.
They reiterated their commitment to advancing the longstanding partnership between the two countries through enhanced cooperation and constructive engagement.