Govt directs DCs to protect shrines
The Ministry of Religious Affairs has directed the District Commissioners (DCs) to take measures to protect the peace and order of the shrines across the country.
The order has been given in the letter issued by the ministry on Sunday.
According to the letter, miscreants are attacking shrines in different parts of the country with the intention of disrupting the law and order of the country, which is alarming and undesirable.
"Considering the shrine as the burial place of Auli-Auliya and Dervishes, its followers have been paying devotion and pilgrimage for a long time," it said.
In the letter, the district commissioners have been requested to take necessary measures to maintain peace and order and normal movement of devotees at the shrine. Besides, if there is any threat of attack on any shrine in any district, it has been ordered to inform the ministry along with taking immediate measures.
It is to be noted that the Ministry of Religious Affairs has issued this order in view of the planned attack on the shrine to land the interim government in an untoward situation.