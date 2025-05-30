Expatriates' remittance helps Bangladesh make turnaround: Chief Adviser

Prof Yunus said the ousted government left the state exchequer and banks empty and if the expatriates would not support, Bangladesh would not have turned around.

He said the interim government will, of course, perform the responsibilities bestowed upon it but the participation of the Bangladesh expatriates should be strengthened in nation building.

The Chief Adviser asked them to take initiatives to increase business in Bangladesh.

"As a citizen, you must take the responsibility of the state repair," he said.