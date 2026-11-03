Home Ministry asked to take control of properties owned by Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman
The Chief Prosecutor's Office has sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take control of all movable and immovable properties of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who have been convicted of crimes against humanity.
Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam confirmed to Prothom Alo that the letter was sent today, Tuesday.
The Registrar of the International Crimes Tribunal, the Personal Secretary to the Home Minister, and the Personal Secretary to the Law Minister have been informed about the letter signed by the Chief Prosecutor.
The subject of the letter relates to the implementation of the order to confiscate the properties of the fugitive convicts Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, who were sentenced by the International Crimes Tribunal-1.
According to the letter, on 17 November 2025, Tribunal-1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan to death for crimes against humanity.
The order was given to seize all properties of the two convicts to distribute compensation to the families of the martyrs and victims of the July uprising.
The tribunal instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to take necessary measures to implement the property seizure order.
The letter from the Chief Prosecutor's Office further states that if the government does not immediately take control of all movable and immovable properties of the convicted fugitives Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, they may dispose of, sell, or otherwise transfer the properties at any time, rendering the tribunal's confiscation-related verdict and order ineffective.
In such a situation, it is urgently requested to prepare a complete list of all movable and immovable properties of Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, take control of them by the state, and distribute them as compensation to the families of the martyrs and victims of the July uprising as per the tribunal's order.
What assets does Sheikh Hasina have?
As candidates in the 2024 twelfth national parliamentary election, Sheikh Hasina (Gopalganj-3) and Asaduzzaman Khan Kamal (Dhaka-12) submitted affidavits. From these, their declared asset information can be known.
In the affidavit, Awami League President Sheikh Hasina reported immovable and movable assets valued at Tk 43.4 million under her name.
At that time, she showed cash of Tk 28,500. The amount deposited in banks and financial institutions was about Tk 23.9 million. There were savings certificates worth Tk 2.5 million and fixed deposits (FDR) worth Tk 5.5 million.
Sheikh Hasina declared three motor vehicles in the affidavit, one of which was a gift. She did not declare its value. The remaining two were valued at Tk 4.7 million. Gold and other precious metals were valued at Tk 1. 325 million. She declared the value of her furniture at Tk 740,000.
Sheikh Hasina declared 15. 3 bighas of agricultural land in her name, with a purchased portion valued at Tk 678,000, located in Tungipara, Gopalganj Sadar, Gazipur, and Rangpur.
There is a family farmhouse of Sheikh Hasina and her family located in Telirchala, Mouja, 13 kilometers from Gazipur city, adjacent to the Dhaka-Tangail highway, near the Bangladesh Scout Training Centre.
According to local land office sources, around 1970, a local individual had written this land in the name of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.
Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana inherited ownership of the land. Later, Sheikh Hasina and Sheikh Rehana transferred parts of the land to their children. Consequently, Sheikh Hasina's children Sajib Wazed and Saima Wazed and Sheikh Rehana's children Radwan Mujib Siddiq and Azmina Siddiq became owners. Documents show the land amounting to 297 decimal (9 bighas).
According to the affidavit, Sheikh Hasina has a plot in Purbachal, Dhaka, valued at Tk 3.476 million.
While serving as Prime Minister, Sheikh Hasina, her son Sajib Wazed, daughter Saima Wazed, younger sister Sheikh Rehana (Rehana Siddiq), Rehana's son Radwan Mujib Siddiq, and daughter Azmina Siddiq (Rooponti) were each allotted 10 kathas of land in Purbachal.
In total, the six family members received 60 kathas of land. Allegations of abuse of power and irregularities in these allocations led to ongoing cases by the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC).
In the affidavit, Sheikh Hasina showed a three-story building with 6.10 decimals (partially) of land in her name. This land is in Tungipara, Gopalganj. The value during acquisition is shown as Tk 500,000.
On 22 May of last year, the ACC stated in a briefing that Sheikh Hasina had provided false information on her asset disclosure affidavit during the 2008 ninth national parliamentary elections. At the time, she declared having 6.50 acres of land in her name. The purchase price was shown as Tk 175,000.
The ACC revealed that upon verification at the time, Sheikh Hasina had more than 28.41 acres of immovable property in her name. Consequently, the ACC sent a letter to the Election Commission to address the issue.
According to land office sources, the ownership of the house at Dhanmondi 32 belongs to the Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust.
Sheikh Hasina's residence, Sudha Sadan, in Dhanmondi, belongs to Sajib Wazed and Saima Wazed.
Asaduzzaman Khan's assets
Former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan participated in elections from Dhaka-12 constituency and became a member of parliament. The affidavit he submitted for the twelfth national parliamentary election provides information on declared immovable and movable properties.
Asaduzzaman Khan declared having more than Tk 8.4 million in cash. He showed Tk 8.2 million in bank and financial institution deposits. There were bonds and shares worth about Tk 2.4 million. Postal savings certificates or fixed deposits were shown at Tk 20.1 million.
Asaduzzaman Khan valued two motor vehicles at Tk 16.1 million. His electronic equipment and furniture were valued at Tk 200,000.
He showed a business capital loan of Tk 22 million. He declared 10 tolas of gold, though the price was not mentioned.
According to the affidavit, Asaduzzaman Khan has 171 decimals (over 5 bighas) of agricultural land, valued at Tk 10. 6 million at acquisition.
He has 18. 5 decimals of non-agricultural land, valued at Tk 5.8 million at acquisition. He declared the value of two properties in house and apartment columns. One is noted as a village house, valued at Tk 8 million at acquisition. The other was valued at around Tk 1. 3 million.
Altogether, Asaduzzaman Khan's assets are valued at approximately Tk 102. 5 million (excluding the value of 10 tolas of gold).
The ACC is also investigating Asaduzzaman Khan's assets.
ACC officials have stated that he owns assets beyond known income. The ACC has filed a case in this regard. It was stated in court that he acquired and possessed ownership of asset-value inconsistencies amounting to Tk 164. 2 million through dishonest means.