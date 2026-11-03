Home Ministry asked to take control of properties owned by Sheikh Hasina, Asaduzzaman

The Chief Prosecutor's Office has sent a letter to the Ministry of Home Affairs to take control of all movable and immovable properties of the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and former Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan, who have been convicted of crimes against humanity.

Chief Prosecutor Md Aminul Islam confirmed to Prothom Alo that the letter was sent today, Tuesday.

The Registrar of the International Crimes Tribunal, the Personal Secretary to the Home Minister, and the Personal Secretary to the Law Minister have been informed about the letter signed by the Chief Prosecutor.

The subject of the letter relates to the implementation of the order to confiscate the properties of the fugitive convicts Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan, who were sentenced by the International Crimes Tribunal-1.

According to the letter, on 17 November 2025, Tribunal-1 sentenced Sheikh Hasina and Asaduzzaman Khan to death for crimes against humanity.

The order was given to seize all properties of the two convicts to distribute compensation to the families of the martyrs and victims of the July uprising.

The tribunal instructed the Ministry of Home Affairs to take necessary measures to implement the property seizure order.