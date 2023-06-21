Voter turnout 52-55pc in Rajshahi, 46pc in Sylhet: CEC

Voter turnout was around 52-55 per cent in Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) election while it was around 46 per cent in Sylhet City Corporation (SCC) polls, said chief election commissioner (CEC) Kazi Habibul Awal, reports BSS.
Talking to journalists at his office after the elections, the CEC said voting in both the elections was held without any major untoward incidents and voters cast their votes without facing any kind of obstruction.
“The polls were held in free and fair manner amid festivity . . . we didn’t receive any report of untoward incidents,” he added.