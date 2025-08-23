1971 issue needs to be 'dealt with' to advance Bangladesh-Pakistan relations: NCP

NCP leaders emphasised the importance of moving beyond the historically strained relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan and building a more positive and cooperative partnership.

They also stated that, in order to advance bilateral relations, Pakistan must “deal with” the issues related to 1971.

On Saturday afternoon, a seven-member delegation from the NCP held a meeting with the visiting Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister at the Pakistan high commission in Dhaka.

According to Akhtar Hossain, these matters were discussed during the meeting.