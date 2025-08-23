Meeting with Pakistan minister
1971 issue needs to be 'dealt with' to advance Bangladesh-Pakistan relations: NCP
NCP leaders emphasised the importance of moving beyond the historically strained relationship between Bangladesh and Pakistan and building a more positive and cooperative partnership.
They also stated that, in order to advance bilateral relations, Pakistan must “deal with” the issues related to 1971.
On Saturday afternoon, a seven-member delegation from the NCP held a meeting with the visiting Pakistani deputy prime minister and foreign minister at the Pakistan high commission in Dhaka.
According to Akhtar Hossain, these matters were discussed during the meeting.
After the meeting, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain told journalists that they had tried to convey to the visiting delegation the public perception in Bangladesh regarding Pakistan.
He said the National Citizen Party (NCP) believes that despite the previously hostile relationship between Pakistan and Bangladesh, there is now an opportunity for improvement.
However, he emphasised that the public’s perception of Pakistan must be taken into serious consideration.
“We believe that in order to enhance relations with Bangladesh—or any form of bilateral engagement—Pakistan must address the issue of 1971,” Akhtar Hossain said. “We raised this matter with them during the meeting.”
When asked whether Pakistan's deputy prime minister Ishaq Dar made any specific remarks about the three unresolved issues from 1971—which many consider to be key obstacles to improving ties—Akhtar Hossain replied that Pakistan would provide its response on the matter.
In response to a similar question from journalists, NCP’s chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari said, “We told them that the 1971 issue should be resolved without delay. They responded that they are ready to address it.”
There are three longstanding unresolved issues between Bangladesh and Pakistan related to the 1971 Liberation War: A formal apology from Pakistan for the genocide, repatriation of stranded Pakistanis and Bangladesh’s rightful share of pre-1971 undivided assets.
In April, the Bangladesh government raised these issues during a meeting at the foreign secretary level between the two countries. According to foreign adviser Md Touhid Hossain, the same issues are expected to be on the agenda during the foreign minister's meeting scheduled for Sunday.
Speaking about the topics discussed with Ishaq Dar, NCP member secretary Akhtar Hossain said, “We talked about the potential for strengthening Bangladesh–Pakistan relations in the fields of education, economy, and culture. There was a shared understanding that relations among South Asian countries—including Bangladesh—should be based on brotherhood. The discussion emphasised that there should be no 'big brother' attitude, aggression, or hegemonic mindset among these nations.”
NCP chief coordinator Nasiruddin Patwari added that the possibility of establishing a Pakistani cultural centre in Bangladesh was also discussed. “We talked about how to develop exchange programmes at the university level and how to enhance cooperation in the defence sector,” he said.
Patwari also noted that the discussion covered Bangladesh’s evolving foreign policy in the context of the 1971 Liberation War and the 2024 mass uprising. Additionally, issues related to river management and the pharmaceutical industry were brought up.
Regarding the SAARC meeting, Patwari remarked, “SAARC has remained inactive due to India. We discussed how to revitalise it in South Asia.” He added, “Pakistan is also a nuclear power and holds significant influence in the region.”