Tarique Rahman urges all to stay vigilant against fascism

Stating that the upcoming national election is extremely important for every citizen in establishing the kind of Bangladesh a mother would envision, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday urged all, including women, to remain alert so that fascism and extremism can never rise again.

Addressing a discussion virtually, he also said the BNP has designed all its future action plans keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of women as it believes the country cannot move forward without ensuring the dignity, security, and active participation of women in every sphere of life.

“If we are to build the kind of Bangladesh that a mother envisions, the upcoming national election is extremely important for every citizen. To ensure that fascism, extremism and radicalism can never again raise their heads in this country, women in particular must remain alert and vigilant. I call upon all mothers and sisters across Bangladesh to stay watchful in this regard,” Tarique said.