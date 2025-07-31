Tarique Rahman urges all to stay vigilant against fascism
Stating that the upcoming national election is extremely important for every citizen in establishing the kind of Bangladesh a mother would envision, BNP Acting Chairman Tarique Rahman on Thursday urged all, including women, to remain alert so that fascism and extremism can never rise again.
Addressing a discussion virtually, he also said the BNP has designed all its future action plans keeping in mind the hopes and aspirations of women as it believes the country cannot move forward without ensuring the dignity, security, and active participation of women in every sphere of life.
“If we are to build the kind of Bangladesh that a mother envisions, the upcoming national election is extremely important for every citizen. To ensure that fascism, extremism and radicalism can never again raise their heads in this country, women in particular must remain alert and vigilant. I call upon all mothers and sisters across Bangladesh to stay watchful in this regard,” Tarique said.
He also called upon the democracy-loving people of the country—men, women and children of all faiths and communities—to remain united in building a just, democratic and secure Bangladesh in honour of the sacrifices of martyrs.
“We firmly hope that, just like in the past, our mothers and sisters will continue to actively participate in and support the ongoing struggle to build a safe, democratic and humane country for all,” the BNP leader said.
Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal organised the programme titled ‘Women’s Contribution to the Anti-Fascist Movement’ at the Shaheed Abu Sayed International Convention Centre of Bangladesh Medical University, marking the first anniversary of the July–August mass uprising.
Tarique said no country, including Bangladesh, can truly progress if women’s strength and participation are left out of national planning.
“That’s why the BNP has prioritised women, who make up half the country’s population, by ensuring their safety and reflecting their hopes and aspirations in all of its future plans and programmes,” he said.
In the current era of globalisation, the BNP leader said opportunities in education, employment, and business are open for women not only in Bangladesh but around the world. “If we truly want to take the country forward, we must empower everyone—men and women alike—by making them at least capable and skilled through proper education and training.”
Tarique said he believes that educating women and helping them become economically self-reliant is crucial. “If we succeed in doing so, it will help reduce discrimination and exploitation against women, and also play a major role in preventing domestic violence caused by financial stress.”
“That’s why our slogan is: Empowered women, liberated families. BNP’s policies are rooted in human values and aim to create a skilled, empowered workforce, a safe working environment, and new employment opportunities,” he said.
The BNP leader said it is clear that the number of female-headed families is growing in the country.
“But when it comes to economic independence, most women in Bangladesh are still far behind. To address this, BNP has already prepared specific plans to promote women's economic empowerment,” he said.
Tarique said they are planning to implement a “Family Card” system, starting with 50 lakh marginalised families, if the party is voted to power.
He said “Family Cards” will be issued under the name of the female head of each family for providing state-supported monthly financial aid or essential food support to these families.
“We believe this initiative will not only strengthen women’s economic position but also help families gradually become self-reliant—ultimately building a stronger, more equitable society,” the BNP leader said.
He said many mothers have lost their beloved sons during the long anti-fascist struggle, including his own mother, who lost her son Arafat Rahman Koko.
“Countless wives, sisters, and mothers have suffered loss, abuse, and broken families. Now, after all the sacrifices, there is finally a chance to build a humane Bangladesh for all—regardless of gender, religion, or background,” Tarique observed.
He recalled the vital role played by women in all democratic movements, including the supreme sacrifices of 10 women during the mass uprising, saying the nation remains deeply indebted to them. “Now it is our turn to repay that debt by honouring their sacrifice and building a just, democratic and humane Bangladesh.”
During the event, family members of martyrs from the anti-fascist movement and the mass uprising shared their grief and sorrow, creating an emotional atmosphere.
Later, they were presented with honorary medals on behalf of the Jatiyatabadi Mohila Dal, the women’s wing of the BNP.
A documentary highlighting the contributions of women to the anti-fascist movement was screened at the event.