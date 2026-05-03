16 DIGs sent into compulsory retirement as govt rejigs police leadership
The government has sent 17 senior police officers, including 16 holding the rank of Deputy Inspector General (DIG), into compulsory retirement.
The order was issued on Sunday through a notification from the Home Ministry, signed by its Senior Secretary Manjur Morshed Chowdhury by order of the President.
According to the notification, the police officers have been retired in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018. They will receive all retirement benefits as per the rules.
Those retired include DIG of the Anti-Terrorism Unit Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, DIG of Highway Police Imtiaz Ahmed, DIG of CID Md. Habibur Rahman, DIG (TR) at Police Headquarters Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, Director of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Md. Harun-or-Rashid, and DIG of Dhaka Police Staff College SM Akhtaruzzaman.
Besides, Commandant (DIG) of Noakhali PTC Md. Haidar Ali Khan, Commandant of Khulna PTC Md. Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiya, DIG of Tourist Police Md. Ruhul Amin, DIG of Highway Police Md. Rafiqul Hasan Gani, DIG of River Police Md. Mizanur Rahman, and Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Majid Ali.
The list further includes DIG at Police Headquarters Kazi Zia Uddin, DIG of Railway Police Md. Golam Rauf Khan, Commandant of Rangpur PTC Sheikh Mohammad Rezaul Haider, and DIG of Highway Police Rakhfar Sultana Khanam.
In the same order, Superintendent of Police (Supernumerary Additional DIG) of Railway Police Farhat Ahmed has also been sent into retirement.
The order, issued in the public interest, takes immediate effect, the notification said.