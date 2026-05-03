16 DIGs sent into compulsory retirement as govt rejigs police leadership

According to the notification, the police officers have been retired in the public interest under Section 45 of the Government Service Act, 2018. They will receive all retirement benefits as per the rules.

Those retired include DIG of the Anti-Terrorism Unit Mofiz Uddin Ahmed, DIG of Highway Police Imtiaz Ahmed, DIG of CID Md. Habibur Rahman, DIG (TR) at Police Headquarters Saleh Mohammad Tanvir, Director of National Security Intelligence (NSI) Md. Harun-or-Rashid, and DIG of Dhaka Police Staff College SM Akhtaruzzaman.

Besides, Commandant (DIG) of Noakhali PTC Md. Haidar Ali Khan, Commandant of Khulna PTC Md. Mahbubur Rahman Bhuiya, DIG of Tourist Police Md. Ruhul Amin, DIG of Highway Police Md. Rafiqul Hasan Gani, DIG of River Police Md. Mizanur Rahman, and Commissioner of Rangpur Metropolitan Police Md. Majid Ali.